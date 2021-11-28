Financial Analysis: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LifeVantage and Mallinckrodt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 6.29% 37.97% 18.15% Mallinckrodt -29.04% -4.36% -0.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $220.18 million 0.41 $12.89 million $0.98 6.89 Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million ($7.87) -0.02

LifeVantage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt. Mallinckrodt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Mallinckrodt on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

