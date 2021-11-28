Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

