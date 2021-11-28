Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

TDOC opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.51 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

