Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,776,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $94.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

