Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,679 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

