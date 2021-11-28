L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

