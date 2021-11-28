NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 182.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

