NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 288 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $649.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average of $594.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

