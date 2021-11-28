Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 87.8%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD opened at $1.59 on Friday. Infobird has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth $441,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

