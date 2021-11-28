Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

