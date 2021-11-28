Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 488,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLSPT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

