Warp Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $106,429.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $431.32 or 0.00794391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $106,429.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

