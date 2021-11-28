TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRSWF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

