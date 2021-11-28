DNB Asset Management AS Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Shares of MLM opened at $414.92 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

