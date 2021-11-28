The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $174.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

