DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.33 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

