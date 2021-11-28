BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 1,634.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:MUA opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.