BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 1,634.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MUA stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

