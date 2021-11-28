FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 1,328.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period.
Shares of SKOR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41.
