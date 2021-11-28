Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.