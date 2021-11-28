Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

