Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 246,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 318.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,555,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after buying an additional 468,120 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

