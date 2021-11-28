Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

