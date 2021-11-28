Demars Financial Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

