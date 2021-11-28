Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 281 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

