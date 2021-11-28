Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,160 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $278.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

