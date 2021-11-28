Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $191.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.04 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

