Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

