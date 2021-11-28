Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 707 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

