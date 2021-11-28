Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.99 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

