BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,683,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

