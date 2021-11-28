Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

