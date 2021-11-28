SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

