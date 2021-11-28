Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,226 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

