iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 17.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $118,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

