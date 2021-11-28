Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

