Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.26 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

