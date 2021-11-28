iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $115.37 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.