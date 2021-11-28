Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,523,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

