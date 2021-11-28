Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

