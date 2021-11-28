Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

