$4.96 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

