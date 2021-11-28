Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

