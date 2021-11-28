Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

RH opened at $599.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.49. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.