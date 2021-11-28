Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,092.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

