Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $745,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.