Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $229,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SIVB opened at $714.19 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.