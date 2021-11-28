Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 29,500 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

