Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

