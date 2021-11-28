Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 719.1% in November

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the October 31st total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

